Lizzo delivers a powerful performance during a concert world

Whether on stage or in the comfort of his own home, Lizzo always delivers an incredible performance.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old has interpreted “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Otis Redding in the comfort of his own home during the A world: at home together concert.

Lizzo, who apparently has played since his bathroom – maybe for better acoustics – we were blown away with his interpretation of the song of Otis Redding, which corresponds to the age in which we live currently in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress.

“It’s been too hard living, oh my … And I’m afraid of dying. I don’t know what there is up there, “Lizzo has sung.”Beyond the clouds. It’s been a long, long time to come. But I know, but I know that a change needs to happen.“

After having finished his performance, Lizzo has shared a few words of wisdom for the fans and the viewers who were watching at home. “Thank you to all those who work hard to keep us safe, thank you to all those who remain at home and keep safe. I love you, we understood. We will succeed together.”