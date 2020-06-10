Lizzo films during his sports training, and denounces the grossophobie – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo takes her curves

Committed to combating the inappropriate remarks on the physical, Lizzo multiplies the discourse on this subject. And at the beginning of the month of June 2020, the new queen of the appointments wanted to put things clear. Yes, she has her curves, and no, she did not need the advice of users on its weight.

“I am training regularly for the past five years, she explained. And it may surprise you that I do not work for your ideal body type. I am working to have my ideal body type. (…) So, the next time you want to come see someone and judge him, he is drinking smoothies to kale or eat Mcdonald’s, or whether you’re working or not, how about you look at yourself and worry about your fucking body ? Because health does not only depend on what you look like on the outside. Health, it is also what happens inside. And many of you have to do a cleaning. Namaste, have a great day.”