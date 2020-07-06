Lizzo has a message for the owner, who was evicted from her rent was 3 days before

The singer was trying to have fun in the sun with his daughters when an administrator of the property, apparently, has decided to try to throw a bit of shade.

“For the man who fired me from my rental of 7 days to 3 days before yesterday. It is to laugh at my way of dancing and the use of images from Instagram of me and my 6 girls at home black to say that we could “do it wrong” and threatens to call the police. I know you watch my page, so I just want you to know that you can’t stop the brilliance of these black girls. Thank you for having us hunted because this house is better anyway. Xoxo, ” Lizzo, wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo has not identified the owner of the lease or where she was on vacation.

The singer of “the Truth Hurts” danced while his friends encouraged him and showed the new location, with a stunning view and an infinity pool.