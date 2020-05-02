Lizzo has become so “addicted” to see with the makeup that she felt “ugly” without it

Lizzo is one of the artists most popular music in the world, triple Grammy Award-winning and flutist of world-class. She is also an inspiration to the positivity of the body for many people across the world.

After his rise to fame in 2019, Lizzo has used his platform to encourage people to be comfortable with their bodies and proud of their appearance. She understands how difficult this can be, especially for many women, as she struggled against the online enemies and his own problems of dysmorphic features of the body.

That is Lizzo?

Lizzo | Gary Gershoff / .

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson in Detroit, Michigan, Lizzo grew up in the hope of becoming a singer of world renown. She grew up in Houston, Texas, and fell in love with hip-hop, r & b and gospel music, she has combined in her unique musical style.

His first release, Lizzobangers, there has been a moderate success, and Lizzo was considering abandoning his dream. Fortunately for its fans, it has not done so, and after many years of hard work and struggle, the artist of 32 years has realized his dream and became one of the biggest stars of the music.

The rise in popularity of Lizzo is due to the popularity of her last album, Cuz I Love You. The album included such hits as Good As Hell, Juice and one of the biggest singles of 2019, Truth Hurts. The hymn was technically released in 2017, but has exploded into the mainstream two years later.

8 years of touring, giving free concerts to my shows under-sold, a lot of sleepless nights in my car, losing my father and giving up the music, playing shows, beer and food free of charge with -32 $ on my bank account, writing constantly songs, hear “no” but always say “yes” Happy to never have abandoned you. https://t.co/kgjH5NhXEh – Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 25, 2019

These successes have helped Lizzo many awards, and the album was loved by fans and critics. Lizzo has also recently started her acting career with an appearance in the movie directed by Jennifer Lopez Hustlers, which also features cameos from fellow musicians Cardi B and Usher.

Lizzo has already reached great heights during his career, and it is safe to continue to go nowhere else.

Exactly what Lizzo feels without makeup

After his ascension to stardom, Lizzo began his tour as a headliner “Cuz I Love You”. Visit the country can be an incredible experience for an artist like Lizzo, but it can also have an emotional impact, as well as a sense of distorted self-image.

Lizzo had to be in wardrobe and full makeup almost every night, which was bad for his self image. To such an extent that the singer has started to see a completely different way. In an interview for the magazine Beauties of the Year of People magazine, the singer told how her self-perception had changed when she saw herself without makeup.

After having been on the road for months, Lizzo began to think of themselves as “ugly” while she was not completely masked. Lizzo said she has become “addicted” to be masked, which is a surprise because she used to spend days without wearing.

She said: “I think I’m wearing makeup all the days of my life in the last six months. We become addicted to we see really inflated. I’ve had a few days off to Brazil in February where I wasn’t wearing makeup and I remember to have said: “Yo why am I so ugly to me in this moment?”

Lizzo added: “It is because I have become addicted, accustomed to seeing my face with a contour. I never thought it would happen because I’m a bitch so earthy, I can spend days without make-up! “”

Now, because of the quarantine of the coronavirus, that has all changed. Lizzo said she had enjoyed her time in quarantine because she had seen people appreciate their natural beauty, without being all “glammés”.

Why Lizzo is an icon of positivity body

Lizzo diffuse always a message of positivity, because she encourages her fans to see themselves as the beautiful people that she knows to be. She understands that women are held to a standard of beauty that is unrealistic and that this can lead to problems with self-image and body.

Lizzo has had its own difficulties with the dysmorphic features of the body and self-image. Lizzo hopes to change these standards in seeing more diversity and body types represented in the media.

During his stay in the eyes of the public, Lizzo has been unfairly scrutinized for her appearance, but Lizzo does not leave the hate to the touch. The singer Truth Hurts has even been called by other celebrities like Jillian Michaels, but Lizzo don’t drop it. She constantly preaches the power of self-love and acceptance of herself and others.