Lizzo has he won awards?

It is difficult to have been a fan of music last year without knowing Lizzo. The singer / rapper was virtually unknown years ago, but she has stormed the music industry with hit songs like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice”. There is no doubt that Lizzo becomes an artist who is very influential in the world.

With its immense popularity, a lot of people might ask themselves: Lizzo has she won so far? If yes, how many? Read on to discover the answer.

How to Lizzo became popular in 2019

Lizzo | Monica Schipper / .

The musical career of Lizzo began in 2013 when she released her debut album, Lizzobangers. It was not a well-known name at the time, so his music has received very little attention. That has not stopped Lizzo, however, and she continued to get more music in the years to come.

In 2017, Lizzo has released the song “Truth Hurts”, which hasn’t got a lot of notoriety at the time. However, it has suddenly become a sensation overnight, two years later, when the song has seen its popularity increase among young people. The first line of “Truth Hurts”, which said: “I just go for a DNA test, it turns out that I am 100% b * * * * * * ” has become viral on the app TikTok, and suddenly Lizzo has gained a lot of fans.

Later, “Truth Hurts” has also been featured in the movie Netflix Someone Great, which helped him to climb up the scoreboard and eventually into a single n ° 1.

When Lizzo has released his album, Cuz I Love You, in April 2019, the output is ranked at no. 4 and was certified gold. Other songs on the album, such as “Juice”, “Boys” and “Tempo” have also accumulated many streams and were in the process of being listed at different positions.

Lizzo has won four awards to date

Given the performance of Lizzo in 2019, it is not surprising that it has been nominated for many awards and different.

For example, she has been nominated for three American Music Awards, three MTV European Music Awards, three Teen Choice Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

She finished by winning four prizes in total: a Apple Music Award for the revolutionary artist of the year, a Rolling Stone’s International Award for Style, a Soul Train Music Award for video of the year and one Soul Train Music Award for album / mixtape of the year.

It is important to note that Lizzo has also been named Entertainer of the year by Time Magazine for 2019. In addition, she has also received the same recognition by Entertainment Weekly.

Lizzo has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards

Of course, Lizzo could potentially have more rewards to come as the Grammy Awards have not yet occurred.

The Grammy’s are one of the largest annual awards of music. The show will be presented on 26 January this year, and fans of Lizzo will be excited to know that she has been nominated in eight categories. This makes her the artist most nominated for the Grammy Awards this year.

Lizzo itself was nominated for best new artist. During this time, her album Cuz I Love You was nominated for album of the year and the best album of urban contemporary. The song “Truth Hurts” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She has also been nominated in the category of Best performance R&B for the song “Exactly” How I Feel” with Gucci Mane as well as Best performance traditional R&B for the song “Jerome”.

Although it is unlikely that Lizzo has won eight prizes, there are strong chances that it can bring home at least one or two.

The Grammy Awards will be aired on January 26 on CBS.