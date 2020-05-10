Lizzo has set fire to the Bet Awards with his performance of “Truth Hurts”

From the top of a huge wedding cake, Lizzo have played bride shocked at the ceremony Bet Awards Monday 24 June 2019. Neither one, nor two, she lifts the veil, revealing a pair of XXL sunglasses rhinestone on the nose, a mini wedding dress with ruffles on the hips, that she would quickly abandon for the body molding : Lizzo clearly has not lost time to send the heavy on his hit “Truth Hurts”. Little bit of flute in the middle of his performance (a technique which she handles to perfection), she punctuates a distinctive “bitch”, his war-cry. Standing ovation for a performance that is unbridled and lively, Rihanna, present at the ceremony, has not failed to applaud.