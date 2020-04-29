Lizzo has used this line of collection juicy for blush Niall Horan

Lizzois an expert pickup lines with juicy.

During an appearance on Thursday The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Niall Horan shared the story of the first time he met Lizzo. Not surprisingly, it includes quite the pickup line of the singer “Truth Hurts”.

As Horan explained to animate Jimmy Fallonthe moment came when they were both in a radio station on the other side of the pond. “I was in London to do a performance for radio in the studio”, he said. “And she also came to do an interview in the studio. And someone said: ‘Oh, Lizzo is here! She would love to meet you.” Https://www.eonline.com/ “

As the old One direction The member continued: “We pass in the hallway, I said to myself:” Ah! Nice to meet you! I gave him a big hug. “Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You break absolutely.” And literally without missing a beat, she simply said: “You can break it!” Https://www.eonline.com/ “