Lizzo : his greatest hits on YouTube – Actu Lizzo

“Truth Hurts”

With nearly 200 million views on YouTube, the music video for “Truth Hurts” is THE biggest success of Lizzo on the web, and one of the clips most viewed on YouTube in recent years. Although still far from the billion views accumulated by artists such as Shakira, Luis Fonsi or even Ed Sheeran, Lizzo sign a quite remarkable performance for a title whose success has taken several years to come.

ostée on YouTube in September 2017, the video clip “Truth Hurts” will have in effect to wait until 2019 and the success of Lizzo in the world to see the number of views it fly. Note that it is thanks to this song, released on the album “Cuz I Love You”, that Lizzo has received 2020 the Grammy Awards “best pop solo performance”.

“Good As Hell”

In may 2016, Lizzo already has two studio albums to her credit when she recorded and published on YouTube the clip of the song “Good As Hell”. With over 75 million views, “Good As Hell” is to this day the second-best performance of Lizzo on YouTube since the beginning of his career. Presented as the future of R’n’b, the american singer took advantage of this success to increase its visibility in the four corners of the world.

Over the months, Lizzo has emerged as a character in the media very much appreciated by the general public. A proponent of the positivity of the body, the American does not hesitate to take publicly its forms and to reveal a large part of his audience. Among younger generations, Lizzo is registered as a passionate advocate of the right to diversity. A theme that is found in another of his great success on YouTube, “Juice”.

“Juice”

Marketed in 2019, “Juice” is one of the biggest hits of Lizzo, since she started her musical adventure. Transformed into a fitness teacher or an actress in advertising, Lizzo is fully involved in the shooting of the video clip that accompanies this song. Only a year after its release, the video for “Juice” has already surpassed 60 million views.

At the foot of the podium, clips such as “Boys”, “Tempo” or “Scuse Me” are still to climb a few tens of millions the number of views recorded by Lizzo for its clips on YouTube. And there is a counter on remand. Back in the studio, Lizzo could we get some new hits that are capable of “breaking the Web” or panic the counters on YouTube. Early response to the release of the next album of the american singer.