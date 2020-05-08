Lizzo ignites the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards… as well as the social networks !

Lizzo set the fire to the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards this Monday, August 26. His delivery of electricity has also inflamed the social networks, which applause the talent of the singer.

The provision of Lizzo to the MTV VDA

This is not one, but two titles that Lizzo has performed yesterday evening on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards : Truth Hurts and Good as Hell. The opportunity to give voice and recall the entire scope of his talent. Because Lizzo is more than just a singer, it is a show woman who knows how to delight his audience, suddenly colourful outfits and graphs and staged licked and culottées.

The provision of Lizzo ignites Twitter

The energy of Lizzo seems to be communicative. On Twitter, many users are applauding the performance of the artist, believing that it was the best time MTV Video Music Awards, even the service in very hot Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello could not overshadow. A user wrote “Lizzo is literally a legend,” while another wrote “when I grow up, I want to be Lizzo”.

This is not the first time that Lizzo book a performance memorable for american television. One remembers in particular the ceremony BET Awards, on June 23, 2019, during which the singer pointed out brilliantly in his universe shifted and uninhibited.