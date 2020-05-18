Lizzo invites Ariana Grande on his remix of “Good As Hell”

Entangled in a case of plagiarism, Lizzo continues its path and offers its fans a new version of its hit “Good As Hell“, inviting Ariana Grande to give them voice. The two singers have announced the news via their various social networks. The song had made its first appearance on the album “Coconut Oil“of Lizzo, released in 2016.

Recently, Lizzo has shared on his twitter account a short video where the three actresses Gina Naomi Baez, Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron parody of her single “Truth Hurts“under the guise of the three witches from the movie from 1993 “Hocus Pocus“. The song, for Halloween, has been amended from time to time. Thus, “I’m 100 % that *itch“becomes “I’m 100 % that witch“.

The last and third album from Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You“, was released in April 2019. Information relating to the album are available on the web site from the singer.