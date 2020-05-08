Lizzo is a real winner after a shot to the side of her g-string

LizzoThe twerk knows no limits.

The star was sitting on the court for the Lakers game in Los Angeles against the Timberwolves in Minnesota last night, and she has graciously taken the time to remind everyone why we love him so much during his stay in twerk in a thong. Yes, you read that correctly.

The culmination of Lizzo came when the Laker Girls danced on his song “Juice”. While the pom-pom girls were whistling on the bop of a track, a fan of the game video the singer and dancing with them. Wearing a dress t-shirt black with a cutout in the back that showed her booty nude and fishnet tights, the star was seen on the jumbotron, which turned to the ground. Naturally, the crowd was unleashed on the moment.

The singer felt obviously good as hell last night. At another time of the match, player of 31 years has been interviewed by FOX Sports, during which she told the crowd that was his favorite player. And no, this is not James Lebron.