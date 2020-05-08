Lizzo is a real winner after a shot to the side of her g-string

LizzoThe twerk knows no limits.
The star was sitting on the court for the Lakers game in Los Angeles against the Timberwolves in Minnesota last night, and she has graciously taken the time to remind everyone why we love him so much during his stay in twerk in a thong. Yes, you read that correctly.
The culmination of Lizzo came when the Laker Girls danced on his song “Juice”. While the pom-pom girls were whistling on the bop of a track, a fan of the game video the singer and dancing with them. Wearing a dress t-shirt black with a cutout in the back that showed her booty nude and fishnet tights, the star was seen on the jumbotron, which turned to the ground. Naturally, the crowd was unleashed on the moment.
The singer felt obviously good as hell last night. At another time of the match, player of 31 years has been interviewed by FOX Sports, during which she told the crowd that was his favorite player. And no, this is not James Lebron.
“I encourage personally the number 32”, a-t-she said speaking of the player of the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Townsshe said she never met. Anyway, the star joked, “This is my baby!” And then, it was perfectly remixed “Truth Hurts” by singing, “New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!”
The Twitter account of the Timberwolves then played matchmaker by sharing the video and the marking of the basketball player and the crooner “Jerome”, the incentive to retweet the video with the emoji slobbering.
The Twitter account of the team also shared a photo of Lizzo in the process of doing her hair, and check his nails during the match, that Lizzo has tweeted with the caption, “HANG IT IN THE (LOUVRE)”.
Of course, there are people on the social networks that criticize the star for wearing an outfit as revealing in public, calling it inappropriate. But Lizzo has never been the type to worry about what other people think.