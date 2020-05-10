Lizzo is “open to” having children

2020-03-01 17:00:05

Lizzo is planning to have children, because she says she is now “open to the idea” of starting a family.

The hitmaker “Juice” has declared that following a recent break, she considered her future as a lonely, insisting on the fact that it would have “no children” and only “two friends”, but has now revealed that she had changed her way of thinking, and is now “open to the idea” of starting a family.

In speaking of her separation, she said: “As bloody as it may seem, I had need of this experience of grief. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructive. The pain is a human experience.”

And his vision for its future, she added: “It is different now. As my relationship with my family, I’m working on it. I am open to friendships. I open to the idea of children, which is great for me, because my albums are my babies. ”

Lizzo, 31-year-old has received criticism on the social networks for its silhouette, and the star rolled well has also insisted on the fact that his life was “so much more” than its weight.

She said: “I’m so much more than that. Because I present it, I have a career. This is not a trend.”

And while she has fought against the “dysmorphia body” in the past – which is defined as a mental health disorder in which a person is obsessed by a perceived defect in his appearance – the singer “Truth Hurts” says it is now “coming to grips” with the way it looks.

Speaking to the magazine at The Sunday Times, she explained: “I got used to the dysmorphic features of the body and I’ve evolved. The positive movement for the body is doing the same thing. We grow together, and it’s been worse, but I’m just happy that I’m attached to something so organic and alive. ”

During this time, Lizzo has recently criticized the hypocrisy of men shameful, saying that the men are not subjected to the same level of control than their female counterparts.

She said: “what is this you say about the oppressor? What is this you said about the men? Gather yourselves together, we’re not talking about your sizes d ** k, isn’t it?

“I don’t think I am different from other great women who came before me and who had to be politicized literally just to be sexual … you know what I mean? Just to exist.”

