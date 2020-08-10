Lizzo is teaming up with Amazon.com Prime on a brand-new TELEVISION program

Initially we had J-Lo in The Wedding Event Coordinator. After That we had Girl Gaga in A Celebrity Is Birthed. As well as currently? A TELEVISION program from Lizzo as well as Amazon.com Prime is coming, as well as truthfully, we have actually never ever been even more prepared.

The ‘Juice’ vocalist disclosed over the weekend break [9 August] that she was joining the streaming solution for an interesting future job, though information are presently fairly under covers.

” I’m so fired up to companion with the incredible group at Amazon.com,” Lizzo claimed in a declaration. “Thanks to Jen Salke [Head of Amazon Studios] et cetera of the group for making this desire become a reality. I can not wait to get going as well as share my vision with the globe.”

Salke included:

” Lizzo is among one of the most interesting, innovative, happy musicians in the sector, as well as it is such a satisfaction to introduce this brand-new bargain with her. She has such a special viewpoint as well as we’re so fired up to hear her suggestions for brand-new web content that our Prime Video clip clients make sure to like.”

Joyful? Interesting? Special? We could not have claimed it much better ourselves.

This isn’t Lizzo’s initial venture right into the acting globe. The 32- year-old – genuine name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – starred in 2019 movie Hustlers, as well as played a pole dancer that operated at the exact same New york city City club as Jennifer Lopez as well as co.

Leon Bennett Getty Pictures

Could that indicate we can anticipate some majorly celeb cameos in Lizzo’s brand-new job also? Regardless, we’ll be enjoying.

