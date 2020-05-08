Lizzo : it discusses the syndrome of the impostor on Instagram

Tuesday, August 27, Lizzo has inflamed the ceremony of VMAs for two reasons : the quality of his performance and his music, but also the powerful message that she conveyed by offering a show that extols inclusiveness. On stage, the nominated in the category Best New Artist thus surrounded by twenty dancers, plus-size which have ignited the room in less time than it takes to say Juice.

Between two songs (Truth Hurts and Good As Hell), it has also slipped a few words which were encouraged by the audience : “I’ve had enough of the bullshit and I don’t need to know your history to know that you have had enough of the bullshit, too,” she chanted. “It is so hard to love yourself in a world that does not love you in return. Am I right ? So I want to take the opportunity to feel at the top, because you deserve it as you feel on the top !”. In front of the positive energy generated by the one which gives a new breath necessary to the musical landscape in the world – and tackle at the same time the standard of beauty -even Queen Latifah couldn’t help but get up to dance.

The next day, the artist reiterated with a message on his account Instagram, with the emphasis on the “syndrome of the impostor”. According to her, it is nothing less than a ‘ privilege for the most marginalized group in America.” She continues : “Not only have we had-we learned to believe that we didn’t have our place in the spotlight, but when we finally arrive at a place where we have confidence in ourselves, the world tries to put us to the ground. Not this time. The world smiled with us. The world has sung. The world has seen the beauty last night. The world has seen black women feel at the top and encouraged us.”