Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez… These singers are proud of their measurements – News Lizzo

Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé : two of the stars who will stand up for themselves

Jennifer Lopez is a singer who has always been able to play his physical sulphur. In the 90’s, when the mode glorified the models ultra-thin, and the divas thin, it was the first one out of the lot and to show her generous chest and her buttocks held tight. Over the years, the star has always embraced her curves, exposing himself without any complexes in a sexy dress.

Beyoncé has known the beginnings dazzling with Destiny’s Child and then solo. It would not move while sensuality with its slim and toned body. She always put off her sexy chest and has always tightly controlled his image and his live performances. Today, the singer of the most influential of recent decades speak with candor of her curves and self-acceptance. She said they feel more feminine and more comfortable with his body than in his youth. The star reveals in his little outfit during her live shows gigantic, and starts the mode of the gluteal generous !

The divas all shapes : Adele and Lady Gaga

Adele has been one of the first stars of the song to break the dictates of thinness, imposing thanks to his vocal talent is inimitable. If the singer has experienced some tough times regarding her weight, she finally decided to accept and play the natural. Admired in the whole world, it showed that we could be successful without being thin. However, she lost weight, dramatically, in 2019…

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, has started in singer skinny and eccentric. Over time, it has taken lots of curves and, while playing on his extravagant side, the star is displayed in a more natural way. Target of the critics of the magazines people, while it had taken 11 kilos, Lady Gaga had responded by posing in underwear and without makeup. She also talked about her anorexia and her bulimia, and its complex of youth vis-à-vis the weight. The star finally opted for self-acceptance, and has even launched from his fans the “Body Revolution”, encouraging them to post with pride the photos of their physical, whatever they may be !

Lizzo : the star R&B non-standard

Thanks to these singers, the public begins to accept more physical round. Lizzo, such as Nicki Minaj, are new examples of the “body positive attitude.” The singer with the voice of soul and phrasing of rap dynamic exhibits without turning his body. She shows herself naked or in lingerie, and takes his physical. If the beautiful and generous forms is now very popular, it is still critical. Most recently, she has left the Twitter network, tired of the haters who target her measurements…