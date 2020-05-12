Lizzo leads a marching band university in the new music video for “Good as Hell”

The singer with success, named multiple times to the Grammy Awards, just share the new clip “Good as Hell“, a title which appeared on his EP of 2016, titled “Coconut Oil“. Lizzo had recorded this hymn to the emancipation for the soundtrack of the comedy “Barbershop : The Next Cut“released in 2016. The previous clip had been turned in to a hair salon.

Following the recent success of the album “Truth Hurts“the title “Good as Hell“was rediscovered by fans, who have propelled to the third place in the ranking american Billboard Hot 100. In the new clip “Good as Hell“directed by Alan Ferguson, we see Lizzo conducting the rehearsal and performance of brass band of the university of Southern Louisiana, all the while singing his title in 2016. The singer is also a flutist emeritus and a dancer extraordinaire. She devotes all of her passions in this clip joyful and uninhibited.

Last October, Lizzo released a remix of the same title which contained Ariana Grande, another veteran of the us charts.