Lizzo leads a marching band university in the new music video for “Good as Hell”

(Relaxnews) – The singer with success celebrated its many Grammy nominations with the new music video for “Good as Hell”, a title which appeared on his EP of 2016, titled “Coconut Oil”.

Lizzo had recorded this hymn to the emancipation for the soundtrack of the comedy “Barbershop: The Next Cut”, released in 2016. The previous clip had been turned in to a hair salon.

Following the recent success of the album “Truth Hurts”, the title “Good as Hell” has been rediscovered by fans, who have propelled to the third place in the ranking american Billboard Hot 100.

In the new video for “Good as Hell”, directed by Alan Ferguson, we discover Lizzo conducting the rehearsal and performance of brass band of the university of Southern Louisiana, all the while singing his title in 2016. The singer is also a flutist emeritus and a dancer extraordinaire. She devotes all of her passions in this clip joyful and uninhibited.

Last October, Lizzo released a remix of the same title which contained Ariana Grande, another veteran of the us charts.

the most fun thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much. ‘good as hell’ remix out now ! https://t.co/mFECkUSPbs pic.twitter.com/zVbCq5HnCb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2019

The two superstars should be in the next edition of the Grammy Awards, presented by Alicia Keys, next January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While Ariana Grande has five nominations, Lizzo displays eight, half of which are in the categories of the most prestigious of the Grammy awards. Among the other big favourites of the evening, we note Billie Eilish, Lil Sin X, H. E. R, Beyoncé and Bon Iver.

In the meantime the Grammy Awards, check out the new music video for “Good as Hell”: Youtu.be/vuq-VAiW9kw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuq-VAiW9kw