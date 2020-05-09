Lizzo, Lil Sin X and others react to their nominations at the Grammys 2020

The list of nominees to the Grammys 2020 has just been unveiled !
Wednesday morning, Alicia Keys, Deborah Dugan, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, and Harvey Mason Jr., chairman of the board of directors, without forgetting Bebe Rexha, have announced the artists who will be rewarded for their work of the year at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. Keys will be used again master of ceremonies to the Grammys 2020, which will take place on the 26th of January !
“At first, I thought that last year was a unique opportunity, but when the opportunity is represented, there was no reason not to return as the mistress of ceremony,” said Alicia Keys in a press release according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Last year was a huge experience for me. I felt the love in the room, but also in the whole world, thus confirming the healing power and unifying the music.”
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are part of the nominees this year. Lizzo and Eilish are both recognized artists in the category Revelation of the year, they are nominated alongside Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.
After learning of her nominations, Lil Nas X reacted on social networks.
“P-TAIN, I don’T BELIEVE it”, wrote the interpreter of “Old Town Road”.
To celebrate these good news, let’s look at some of the reactions of the artists nominated this year !
Lizzo
It feels super good after you have won nominations in eight categories, including Album of the year, Record of the year, Song of the year, Best performance pop, the Best performance in R&B, the Best performance in R&B, traditional and Best album of modern urban music.
Billie Eilish
It is so nice that the girl has earned nominations in the categories of Record of the year, Album of the year, Song of the year, newcomer of the year, Best performance pop and Best pop album vocal.
Lil Nas X
It’s going to spur on his horse in the direction of the Grammys with nominations for Record of the year, Album of the year, Revelation of the year, the Best performance pop by a duo/group, Best performance, rap/sung and Best video clip.
Rosalía
The superstar deserves a thunderous applause for its nominations in the categories of newcomer of the year and Best rock album Latin, urban or alternative.
Maggie Rogers
We can say without fear of mistake, that the protected Pharrell is thrilled of his nomination for Revelation of the year.
Tyler Childers
His mixture of country and blues has earned him a nomination for the Best performance country solo.
Lewis Capaldi
Someone you love also loved the music of the Scots, earning a nomination in the category Song of the year.
Maluma
He has already won more than its share of the Latin Grammy Awards and is now nominated for the award for Best pop album Latin in the ceremony to come.
Meek Mill
His year got even better with its nomination for Best rap album.
Gucci Mane
This is how it feels after you have swiped a nomination for the Best performance R&B with Lizzo : super well.
The 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards will be broadcast on January 26, 2020.