Lizzo, Lil Sin X and others react to their nominations at the Grammys 2020

The list of nominees to the Grammys 2020 has just been unveiled !

Wednesday morning, Alicia Keys, Deborah Dugan, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, and Harvey Mason Jr., chairman of the board of directors, without forgetting Bebe Rexha, have announced the artists who will be rewarded for their work of the year at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. Keys will be used again master of ceremonies to the Grammys 2020, which will take place on the 26th of January !

“At first, I thought that last year was a unique opportunity, but when the opportunity is represented, there was no reason not to return as the mistress of ceremony,” said Alicia Keys in a press release according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Last year was a huge experience for me. I felt the love in the room, but also in the whole world, thus confirming the healing power and unifying the music.”

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are part of the nominees this year. Lizzo and Eilish are both recognized artists in the category Revelation of the year, they are nominated alongside Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola.