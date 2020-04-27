Lizzo : Look at his performance at Saturday Night Live with Eddie Murphy (VIDEO)

The year that has just ended will have filled all the dreams and hopes of the young artist ! At least, this is what we imagine. With an album to be a success, a tour around the world to sold-out, rave reviews, the profession and the status of the artist of the year by Time magazine, Lizzo continues to climb the stairs of glory. Then she had started the decade in misery and sadness, as she stated on Twitter, the young woman from Brooklyn the ends at the top. And this is not going to stop obviously…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuENwwT5rSg

Invited by Eddie Murphy in the show Saturday Night Live last December, the interpreter of Juice did not hesitate to reveal an interpretation that is very festive in its tube Good As Hell. Dressed in a black suit and white as most wise, the singer more accustomed to the small outfits proves once more the power of his voice. A live exceptional to which is added, another interpretation of its tube Truth Hurts as well as comic skits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cstggp_dwZ8