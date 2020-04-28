Lizzo : Lynchée by his haters, relative to her physical, she takes a big decision

Lizzo is part of the singers US the most listened to of the time with his hit “Juice” which was so thick that she was quickly propelled into the limelight. Its popularity however, has also attracted its share of haters.

Lizzo was very active on Twitter until this day when she decided to leave simply the social network. It is clear that the hurtful comments of internet users in relation to its physical have not left indifferent. The proof, this big rant that she has pushed just before leaving. The young woman advanced, in particular the finger at some people for their improper remarks. However, she did not rule out the possibility of a return on the social network.

Yeah, I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌? I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

The singer holds out hope that things could soon calm down. This is probably why it has not chosen to disable his account permanently. She has just completed a radio silence that’s sure to raise awareness of its haters. It is also another way of saying that Lizzo would no longer hear their remarks about his physical or extravagant outfits she wears.

One thing is certain, Lizzo does absolutely not change because of these criticisms and this decision it has just taken proof of that. The young woman of 31 years old is well in his skin and for her, that’s all that matters. It will lack certainly to his fans but it was ultimately a necessary evil. It is hoped that this absence will not last too long.