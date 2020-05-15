Lizzo panic in the middle of a concert, she confides on his mental health and his career

The year 2019 and the beginning of this new decade have been well filled for Lizzo, who comes to perform on stage with Harry Styles. The singer has enjoyed real success since the release of his third disc Cuz I Love You. It is very simple : it does not stop ! After a passage noticed at the ceremony of the Grammy Awards 2020, it has taken the time to confide to the magazine Rolling Stones, where she finds herself in a blanket for an interview in the open heart. Lizzo has not hesitated to speak of the times where she has panicked in full performance. In front of thousands of fans, it continued to do the show despite her state of distress.

“I felt that it wasn’t going to, I thought a lot of things, my mouth continued to move in and out of the words.” she told Rolling Stone Magazine about his performance “Jerome” at a concert in Toronto, Canada. This is not the first time that the singer spoke about his mental health that has really impacted his career and his life in general. “My heart starts to beat very fast, my brain is burning, I start to make a lot of jokes but in reality it’s not going at all. It is when I am loud and funny that he should ask me if I’m okay.” she confided to British Vogue last December.

In spite of everything, Lizzo trying to turn these bad episodes in strength : “I don’t understand why but sometimes my anxiety feeds who I am when I perform on stage and as an artist. I know that this is not the case for everyone. And I don’t know how my body comes to make room for this anxiety to do something with.” has, in addition, recounted the singer, who treats this disorder with acupuncture, meditation, and breathing exercises. Lizzo is not ashamed to speak of his problems on social networks like Instagram. Last June, he published a message very heavy sense that she was telling the truth without a filter. In the rest of the music news of the week, Shawn Mendes would be the responsible for the departure of Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony.