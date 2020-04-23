Lizzo promotes the love of self for the containment

During the period of containment, our relation to the body can sometimes be disrupted : complex exacerbated for some, fears that his body will be changing for others… A situation that is not easy to handle for anyone.

Icon of the movement, body-positive, the singer Lizzo held to share an important message to his 8.6 million followers on Instagram : ‘It was a long day of *** . Focus on a body part that you do not like in you and show him a little love today. This quarantine has a negative impact on many people suffering from mental health problems, because they can’t go outside and follow their personal routine usual to maintain. The hatred of my body began to seize me, and then I reminded myself that I am this “bitch” to 110%. “

In the video accompanying the post, you can see the interpreter of ‘Juice’ in the body black, wearing a turban and showing his buttocks to the camera, without a filter. A call to the love of self in this time period so special for the singer, who told “Teen Vogue” in 2018 have not managed to love before his 21st birthday. A situation that has changed completely today. The american magazine ” Essence “, she explained : “I love to create shapes with my body and I love to normalize the dimples in my buttocks, the bumps in my thighs, the fat from my back or my stretch marks. (…) I think it is beautiful. “A message that she hopes to pass to his fans, in order that they also love each other fully in their turn.