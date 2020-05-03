Lizzo relies on the terrible event that inspired the title Truth Hurts

A few days ago, Lizzo was on the cover of the famous magazine Billboard. For the occasion, the american singer took the time to talk extensively on a variety of topics and in particular on one of its key titles. Indeed, this last has told Billboard that when she came into the studio two years ago to save Truth Hurtsshe really didn’t want to be there. “I was so upset, depressed and sad”she recalls, explaining that she had received a voice mail message of a type that is telling him not to call because he was recovering with his example

Just after this event, the interpreter of Juice hastened to the block of its networks before telling the story to his producer. What she never imagined then not at all, it is that the latter was in the process of putting his story in writing with the title Truth Hurts. An unbelievable story that has virtually been taken over word for word by the collaborator to the singer to get the result that we know today…