Lizzo responds to Blueface pulling his shot

Blueface may need to fight Akademiks for Lizzo.

Blueface and Lizzo will they be the face of #RelationshipGoals in the next few months? This could very well be the case. In a recent interview on the Real 92.3-LA-where his scam was in full effect, the rapper has put on a mask, but admitted that he had sexual relations, despite health officials are requiring that everyone practice social distancing. “Even if it was a coronavirus, I continue to kiss”, he joked.

The question was then posed as to whether it was going to crush Lizzo if it was a coronavirus. “I did hit a few fat bitches in my day, you feel me?” He admitted with a smile that could be seen through the mask. “Lizzo, call me, baby. It is a big load. I might need a n *** a extra, you feel?” He added. “Lizzo, if you’re there and you hear it. Call me, baby. Call me,” he concludes.

Although he has been interviewed on Megan Thee Stallion and Rihanna just before he took the clip on Lizzo and has shared it on his page Instagram. “They ask questions I just answered,” he captioned.

It didn’t take long to Lizzo to hear his comments. Although she didn’t have to say much, a picture speaks a thousand words, then she let her trap, the thirst to speak with the simple caption “Blueface babyyy”.

Check out his response to Blueface below.

.