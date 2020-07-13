Lizzo responds to critics on her weight (VIDEO)

After being thrown against the police violence and the racism prevailing in the united States, Lizzo has decided to tackle another cause dear to his heart : the body shaming. As a reminder, this unfortunate process is known as the guilt that is sustained by a person by another person or a group of people because of the appearance of your body, which may be judged too fat, too thin, too muscular, etc, so it is from his account of Tik Tok as the young artist of 32 years has forced the people to publish a video in which she speaks openly about their feelings in relation to the attacks of which she is a victim from the beginning of his career (and even before when she was not famous). The opportunity to get the “haters” in their place and say high and loud, his own self-love.

.@Lizzo addresses of people commenting on your weight and health in new TikTok:”it may come as a surprise to some of you that I’m not working to have your ideal body type.” pic.twitter.com/UGqMi9TyiP Pop — Crave (@PopCraveMusic) June 10, 2020

In this excerpt of a few seconds, the interpreter of Juice goes straight to the point and asks those who are not grossophobes follow his path : “I’ve been training consistently for the past five years. And it may surprise you that I do not work for your ideal body type. I am working to have my ideal body type. (…) So, the next time you want to come to see someone and judge, he is the consumption of shakes of kale or eat Mcdonald’s, or if it is working or not, how you look at yourself and worry about your damn body ? Because the health does not only depend on what appears on the outside. The health, it is also what happens on the inside. And many of you have to do a cleaning. Namaste, have a great day.” Words clear and precise, of the part of the one who proclaims self-acceptance, and did not hesitate to show it as is from your creation !