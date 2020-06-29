Lizzo, Roddy Ricch and Beyonce, the big winners of the BET Awards

The BET Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles.

This 20th edition of the BET Awards is part of a particular context. While the fight against racism and the movement Black Lives Matter are at the heart of the news for weeks in the united States, this ceremony of delivery of awards to the best artists of black and ethnic minorities in the different areas of the entertainment is particularly important and more political than the previous. Most of the guests took advantage of the event to convey the messages and to support the protests in progress.

In the musical, Roddy Ricch wins the prize for album of the year with Please, excuse me for Being Antisocial. A beautiful performance from an artist that you just happen to know through the platform TikTok with the title of “The Box”, which remained eleven weeks in the first position in the ranking The billboard. With DaBaby, the two rappers have interpreted the title of “Rockstar” by putting yourself in the shoes of George Floyd, head on the ground and one knee pressing into the throat.

The prize for the best female artist of R&B, pop, and turns to Lizzo, beats and Beyoncé, who was in possession of this title for six years. Chris Brown won the male equivalent of the trophy. For the hip-hop, Megan Ti Stallion and DaBaby are the winners of their category. Drake-head appointments, is only rewarded for his collaboration with Chris Brown on “Without a Guide”.

Several French artists were also in the running for different prizes. Ninho and S. Pri Noir has the bow in the face of Burna Boy in the category “Best international artist”. Hatik, driven by the series to be “Validated” by Canal + and singer of zouk Stacy fought to the side of Celeste and Sha Sha for the title of best hope international.

Soon a feature-length film from Beyonce

Although dethroned, Beyonce has not been forgotten during the night. The actor, who has just published “the Black Parade”, a title that denounce racism and racial injustices, was awarded a prize for its humanitarian commitment. During his speech, the singer has called to the black community to go to vote because “our lives depend on it”. The award was presented by Michelle Obama, who said : “You can see it in everything he does, from his music, which gives voice to the joy of black pain and black, to his activism calling for justice for the lives of black people.”

This Sunday night, it was the occasion for the star to unveil the first images of his film, “Black is the King”. “This film is a story through the centuries to teach and rebuild our present (…) a story about the way in which people put it to one side and broken are a great gift and a proposal for the future”, one can read in a press release. Will be available exclusively at Disney + on the 31st of July next. For the belgians, it’s going to take a little bit to be expected, given that the platform will land in the united states on the 15th of September.