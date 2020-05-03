Lizzo superstar – 360°

It sometimes happens that a party first wins the bet; this was the case on Thursday 11 July 2019 at the Montreux Jazz. That night, though the walls had ears, for sure they purring again today. Once is not custom, the room of the Stravinsky fell on his mask a little too rigid to let the place to a delirious crowd.

And for good reason: as a leader of cabaret, post-#metoothe bomb Lizzo was all shattered for her show to warm up to Janelle Monae. Backstage, the latter could well ask himself what she was going to be able to do after this ultimate performance. Without comparison, it is necessary to admit that, after the tsunami-Lizzo, his show no false-fold, his costume of warrior in the cheerleader way to Las Vegas on his throne seemed a little frozen, despite all his talent of a performer’s soul. After their concerts, respective, the two artists came together for a jam session, in keeping with the tradition of the festival.

Roar of love own

Lizzo, it is a cry of the heart, a roar of love own boomerang in the direction of his fans electrified. Its Gni explosive results physically twerk furious. Black, round, uninhibited, it ended in zenith deconstruction of the clichés bandied about by the fashion magazines on the cover of “Elle USA”. Of a sudden and without contrast, Lizzo returns to the closet all the queens of pop crowned decade after decade by the LGBTIQ community+. It is not part of any monarchy pop, it is better than that.

Unlike a sovereign descending from its pedestal to mesmerize his followers, Lizzo distills his energy into his stage costumes fabulous, as his body XXL, candy pink, with puffed sleeves. Generous with it. Sign of the times in the United States, as elsewhere, his message is not only liberating, it is political. And she’s doing pretty darn well.

Lizzo for Prez!

His power crushes everything in its path. Of the soul, it has the greatness of soul, rap, she has the power of flamboyant and communicative. As it is, this is not on a throne that we want to see it, but rather surrounded by her dancers sexy to the White House to instil this change of era that it is almost asphyxiated·e·s.

Until the end of its hair extensions, Lizzo is a us. His real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, she was born in the city of Detroit in 1988, the year of the hit “Don’t Believe the Hype” by Public Enemy and the 10th album from Prince, “Lovesexy”. His Instagram is his image: fresh, fun, sexy, colorful and loud. Where other stars strut their stuff in filters Snapchat and choreography in Boomerang, Lizzo prefer to raise a blush of happiness to his fans and share his excitement of finding themselves No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his track “Truth Hurts” in the united States.

The opposite of a figure of the void that would have staked everything on the size of his ass photoshopé, Lizzo is the tempering of the great and her ass is real. And this is exactly the reason why she instrumentalise all the angles: to show that today, despite the diktats, we can shine by its difference. An angel, of Aretha Franklin, who might have been his godmother artistic. His talent as a hip-hop artist and player of flute obviously did not take long to arouse the curiosity of some·e·s of his colleagues. After “Tempo”, the recent duo with the all-too-rare Missy Elliott, Rihanna look forward to working with her, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z attend the concerts on the side of the stage. Like us, they are all addicted to. While waiting for the result, we relish his 3rd album “Cuz I Love You”. In Lizzo We Trust!