LIZZO SURPRISED HER MOM WITH A NEW CAR FOR CHRISTMAS

Lizzo shared a video on Instagram that will touch your heartstrings.

The “Truth Hurts” singer posted the moment she surprised her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson with a new car as an early Christmas present.

In the video, Lizzo is seen accompanying her mother into the driveway where the car is waiting for her. Once she opens her eyes, Ms. Shari begins to cry. “You see these things on television but you would never expect them to happen to you, ” she says, thanking her daughter.

See for yourself:

The caption is equally moving: ” I remember crying in the car when my dad died, with no job, no money, no place to live, wishing that one day I could support my family,” the 32-year-old wrote.

” I couldn’t do it for my dad, so I made sure to spoil my mom. Happy Holidays to everyone .”