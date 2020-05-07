Lizzo takes up the Nicki Minaj Challenge! – Actu Lizzo

What is the Nicki Minaj Challenge? To understand this challenge set up by the rapper, it is necessary to go back two years ago. In 2017, as it prepares to take his private jet, the star filmed on the tarmac. “It’s like a bad b*tch travel”. A video view a million times on the web.

This last has marked many stars in the times. The first to have participated in this challenge is none other than Zoe Kravitz. The young bride had then taken the video, but this time in the hallway of a prestigious hotel. Kylie Jenner was also amused her in the kitchen to be redone against the rapper.