Lizzo tease a remix of “Truth Hurts” with a famous artist – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo will not stop! Lately, the american singer continues to unveil many projects on his musical career. Recently spotted in the studio alongside Justin Timberlake, the young woman is also something else that keeps him very much at heart.

On its social networks, Lizzo has shared a message very interesting. Above, the title of his very well known piece “Truth Hurts”, but this time a detail changes. In effect, this remix will be with another artist, which is none other than DaBaby. In the comments, people are excited and are looking forward to this next collaboration. But this is not the only request they have…