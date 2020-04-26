Lizzo: the future of R & B ? – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo kicks ass ! In recent years, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, his real name is necessary as being the new face of R & B but also rap. Elected as the artist of the year by Time Magazine, the singer is immersed in the world of music. When she was 10 years old, she began training for the classic. His instrument of choice ? The transverse flute.

A talent she will exploit later in many songs she has composed. Aside from that, the song is not yet pervasive in his compositions. A few years later, the teenage girl tries to rap. Its first tests are conclusive, and with friends, his first group sees the light of day, “Cornrow Clique”. But his career really begins when Lizzo decided to go solo.

His first album, “Lizzobangers”, released in 2013. The opus contains a total of 15 previously unreleased tracks. This year he pleases. She wastes no time and launches his second album “Big Grrrl Small World”, two years later. Each project shows a different side of his personality. A side engaging its fans love it.