Lizzo: the mixture of rap and flute – Actu Lizzo

A meteoric rise

Lizzo has gone from unknown to international star in just a few months. In the columns of the Vogue magazine in which she made the cover in January 2020, the singer confides. In 2009, I was sleeping in my car and had no plan. Ten years later, I am one of the most famous fashion magazine. Everything is possible in life. In fact, the success and the rise of Lizzo are incredible. And, contrary to what one might believe, this success is not due to chance. The young woman has worked hard for years to get there. In addition, Lizzo has made many sacrifices to achieve her goals.

Born in 1988 in Detroit, she was introduced to music by his father. He decides to enroll in courses of flute classic. At this time, Lizzo excels with his talent, and his teachers are shaping him into a nice career as a musician. However, the singer is fond of a completely different register : the rap. She gets a rap group with his classmates, known as the Cornrow Clique. It is at this moment that she chooses the pseudonym of Lizzo. She slowly abandoned the flute, to indulge his passion for rap. Lizzo leaving the group, Cornrow Clique to concentrate on a solo career. It is thanks to his third album, “Cuz I Love You” that the world is going to discover this singer full of talent. In 2019, the Time magazine named her artist of the year. It is the dedication to Lizzo.

Artist of the year 2019

The album, Lizzo “Cuz I love You” appeared as a real bomb on the international music scene. It sold more than 500,000 copies in the world. In 2020, Lizzo is the artist the more named the Grammy Awards. Its success, Lizzo is its personality and its authenticity. On the cover of his album, Lizzo appears bare. The singer hides nothing of her physical self. It assumes its forms, and claims. Lizzo is too hidden for many years. In fact, it even happened in a time of hate his body. But that time is past. Lizzo has become an icon of the “Body positive”.

With his personality, the singer has managed to conquer the entire world. But it is his talent that the fans appreciate. His groove reminiscent of the singers of Motown, her rap is well worked, and his talents as a flutist are always put in front. When it occurs on stage, Lizzo doesn’t hesitate to punctuate his songs flute. And this performance always makes its effect. In fact, it is very rare to see a rapper play an instrument. In a few years, Lizzo has been successful in breaking the codes, and to make a place in the world of music. Some say that she is the future of Gni.