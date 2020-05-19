Lizzo: the new queen of the appointments? – Actu Lizzo

The revelation of the year

Lizzo is making music since she was 8 years old. His father was initiated into this art at a young age. He was enrolled in courses, the flute is small. However, it is to the rap that the young woman decides to move. His influences range from Missy Elliott Dear, passing by Diana Ross. His musical career begins at the age of 14, when she founded a rap group with his classmates. Lizzo then launches into a solo career in 2012. She released a first album entitled ‘Lizzobangers’ in 2013. The meeting was a success. She released a second album in 2015 titled “Big Grrrl Small World”.

But this is the third album from Lizzo, who is going to blow up his career. She met the american producer Ricky Reed. This one is going to make him sign a contract with a record label, and will fine-tune its image. Lizzo becomes a woman who assumes and asserts. In April 2019, the rapper released his third album “Cuz I love You”. This album is hailed by critics, and acclaimed by the public. The album sold more than 500,000 copies, and reached the fourth place in the Billboard 200. The single “Truth Hurts” is placed number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks. She even released a remix of the song with Justin Timberlake. Lizzo becomes in just a few months the international star that everyone pulls. It is the one of several magazines of renown, but also becomes the new queen of nominations. Indeed, in 2020, Lizzo is the artist most nominated Grammy Awards.

Lizzo, the new queen of nominations

With eight nominations in several categories, Lizzo is the artist’s most notable Grammy Awards 2020. It is closely followed by Billie Eilish, who has seven nominations, and Lil Sin X, which has six. The appointments of Lizzo mark the history of the Grammy Awards. In fact, this is the first time that all the nominees in the category, Best performance pop solo are women. A great first. This new, Lizzo takes it with great pride. One who asserts self-acceptance and body positive is a great activist for the rights of women and LGBTQ.

If Lizzo is also famous, it is thanks to his talent, but also his personality. The one that has long suffered from a weight problem has now decided to take on, and advocate for self-acceptance. This assurance has allowed him to be the one of many magazines, and becoming one of the artists most influential of the year 2019. She was elected as the Artist of the year 2019 by the Time magazine. Lizzo is the first to be surprised by this meteoric rise. With his career, Lizzo gives us a true lesson of life. And he is sure that the singer has not finished to surprise us.