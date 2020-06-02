Lizzo, the princess of the US pop and emblem of the body positivism (VIDEO)

If you have not yet succumbed to the phenomenon Lizzo, open your ears : the new bomb of the US pop explodes the standards and attracts critical and public acclaim… until the couple Obama.

Woman, african-american, and round who assumes her sexuality : Lizzo is the new icon of the diversity that has conquered America. Rapper, singer, multi-instrumentalist, she is 8 times nominated for the Grammy Awards scheduled for January 26, 2020. A record unparalleled for a young artist. But welcomed by all.

As with her powerful voice and her hits disco-funk, Lizzo strives to send a strong message that resonates with the other side of the Atlantic, and begins to win the France : “I am my own soul sister / I know how to love me “. The lyrics of his hit ” Soulmate “, taken from his third album “Cuz I love you,” released last spring, are perfectly representative of what she embodies : the movement, the body positive, which invites everyone(e) to take her body and make peace with his mirror.

On stage, Lizzo is engaged in twerks-syncs, in bustier and fishnet stockings… Her public worship. Among his biggest fans : Michelle and Barack Obama.

The young woman, discovered by Prince in 2014explained, in 2018 in Teen Vogue, that she didn’t like until the age of 21 years because of her curves. Ten years later, she is the voice of women who wish to be free of the dictates of beauty. It is one of the icons of the afro-feminism that railed against all the oppressions that can touch the black woman in the United States… and beyond.