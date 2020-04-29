Lizzo: the secrets of the success of his hit “Juice” – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo, star of the hip-hop

Lizzo is from the year 2019 the new sensation in hip-hop that everyone worships. His journey proves to be very surprising. Younger, it was destined for a career as a flutist, professional, envisioning his future in the music scene of the classic. But the young woman loved also the hip-hop, and this is the path that she has finally chosen. Lizzo has been a part of several groups before being noticed in solo in 2013 with his debut album, “Lizzobangers”.

In 2015, it begins to attract the attention of the media, thanks to his second album, “Big Grrrl Small World” and his EP “Conconut Oil”. Lizzo displayed proudly and without complexes her curves, as well as his bisexuality. His voice soulful, and his style shifted to become its most important assets. Lizzo then connects the first parts of artists like Florence and the Machine and Haim.

The beginning of 2019, she released the single “Juice”, first extract of his album, “Cuz I Love You”. This song very good to the atmosphere retro and funky moves to the 82nd spot of the Billboard Hot 100. “Juice” is also nominated in several music events such as the American Music Awards. The singer Harry Styles, even a recovery version pop of this hit ! Lizzo will in turn pay tribute to the singer, the English singing her single “Adore You”. Other hits like “Truth Hurts” or “Good as hell” are widely acclaimed by the public. Lizzo is elected Artist of the year by Time Magazine, and his opus “Cuz I Love You” reached the 4th place in the Billboard Hot 200.

“Juice” : a clip hilarious tunes retro funk

Lizzo did not hesitate to reveal her naked or in lingerie. Since its inception, it proclaims the acceptance of self, with a “body positive attitude.” The clip “Juice” is in fact a hymn, funky and humorous, dedicated to her physique. The singer shall be fully responsible for his physical, and rejects all complex. This position, rare a few years ago, is now in fashion in the music industry. The beautiful and generous forms is welcomed with open arms by music stars, like Rihanna or Camila Cabello. But Lizzo also knows the critics, and has decided to leave Twitter and his haters who commented unpleasantly posts, and sexy pictures.

The video of the “Juice” performed by Quinn Wilson returns directly to the 80s, with references to ironic to fitness classes, to teleshopping, to late-show the americans, as well as old advertisements. You can see the singer do the sport body pink, or play the Supremes in a dress of star ! With this hit all in colour and full of humour, Lizzo has been established as the new star of R&B. The hit “Juice” is not just a song with a message, and a clip promoting self-acceptance, it is also a single very effective. With his style of funk, mixed with pop and hip-hop, “Juice” is a nice melting-pot in a good mood. Produced by Ricky Reed, this hit allows you to enjoy the voice pop-soul, Lizzo, and his phrasing rap dynamic and mischievous !