Lizzo, the soul sees wide

It was discovered five years ago, with a small pattern whistled the catchy, two-note repeated, insolent and funny as the phrasing gourmet his Batches and Cookies. In the clip of the first hit, a big haired girl peroxides rode a sports bike behind the driver impassive, bore up the flag in a demo, LGBT, smeared grease on the body of a young muscular guy, not so impassive that it. Five years later, the rapper flapper is in the process of access to the tops of the charts, with an air as light as massive.

At age 31, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, enjoying the successful sales of her third album Cuz I Love You released on April 19. In addition to its entry into the Billboard 200 the week of its release, just behind Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, Lizzo is required in the icon new, the big who loves. We had not seen it since Beth Ditto (The Gossip). Magazines Vogue, The Cut, Rolling Stone or Playboy devoting several pages to its voluptuous, Marc Jacobs did that “love and respect” for it, and we learn that she joined Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez in the credits of the film Hustlers, of Lorene Scafaria, the story of a group of strippers in New York that reversed the stereotype of the profession by taking advantage of its wealthy customers of Wall Street (scheduled for release on 13 September). In short, Lizzo is riding quietly, but not without having rowed.

“Married to me”

Everywhere she repeats the same mantra, that of the “love yourself, body positivity”. Also, when she welcomes us from the top of its 1,80 m (almost), a smile as bright as polished, asked from the outset on the grounds of this hymn to the trust. “With Batches and Cookies, I was already on the right track of self-esteem, but it started in Houston, I think, because it was necessary to reconcile the two people that I wanted to be : the player of flute classic and the rapper. From 19 to 21 years, the worst years of my life, I was not eating or very badly, I hated it, I was poor.” Lizzo gives up his dreams of concert classical and can be found far away from his family, depressed – “I called my mother, she told me : “You should eat first.” Look in the mirror and say to yourself : “is This what you look like, and what will always be there, we need you to be happy regardless of the means”, it has been long and painful. And I loved to hate me, but I worked on it. I am so happy, now, to be who I want ! Gamine, I wanted to love what I was and what I looked like. I didn’t want to feel like a boyfriend, or a girlfriend, I wanted to be autonomous, “self-sufficient”. That’s why I’m married to myself [see[cfthe excellent clip Truth Hurts ].”

If we hear very little of the flute in this new album (with the exception of the pretty final Heaven Help Me), it found the first plan on the stage (at Coachella) as on the social networks. If the images of his lesson of twerk, the flute at the spout on a tv set, are convincing, it is highly recommended his other account Instagram “Sasha Flute” (“When you play me, you play yourself”), delicious. A relationship to the instrument that exudes authenticity as the staging 2.0 well-conducted. “It is the flute that has chosen me ! I was in elementary school and there was a super teacher, I had the chance… But I was very good, too !” she said with a big laugh that echoes throughout the room. The menu of the favourite pieces of Lizzo : Jean-Baptiste Arban and his Carnival of Venice, Poulenc and the Prelude to the afternoon of a faun Debussy. Not bad.

The musical journey unexpected Lizzo, is in it to a life of roaming kills. Born April 27, 1988 in Detroit, Lizzo has lived in Houston, and then Minneapolis, before moving to Los Angeles “because I was living literally in the studio to make the album. All of these cities where I lived were marked by the music, full of sounds, I have felt it every time : Aretha comes from Detroit, Beyoncé Houston, Prince is from Minneapolis… There, the microcosm of music is so intense, it is nourished”. If she sings the main verses of Boytrouble (in the very dispensable Plectrumelectrum Prince) Lizzo has not dared to share his talents as a flutist to the master. Regularly asked about the experience in the studio at Paisley Park, Lizzo says : “With him, I realized that the time could be thick and support. Being an artist, according to Prince, it is to be in eternity.”

Proof of love

For the time being, when Lizzo dreams “president without precedent” (Like a Girl), his speech ofempowerment offset carries the image of a black woman who gained access one day, the head of the United States. “I grew up in the era of Bush, father and son. Each time, it was thought that nothing would come of worse, and now we have Donald Trump. And the previous generation said the same thing of Reagan ! Of course, Obama was different, but it is only in the middle of so many conservatives. Our last president brings us back to our obsessions with celebrity, reality tv, I think we can do better.” Assertion is all the more credible of the hand of a singer who regularly reiterates his debt to the movement BlackLivesMatter : “I was so lost, angry,… My father had learned a lot about social justice, but this time, I found people, found my city in a different way, I understood, in the dialogue, a lot.”

If he gladly takes the airs of a feminist warrior, the speeches sung and rappé of Lizzo finds its strength in the compelling (and hilarious) duo Tempo with the eldest admired, Missy Elliott. “We had already met a year before, she played music and I was freestyles, both the human and creative, it was perfect. I was just waiting for the right song to propose to him : Tempo was perfect for it. And the production of Ricky Reed, it looks really of Timbaland, right ? It is perfect, this song.” It includes : “The slows, it is for the whores maigrichonnes, I’m a thick bitch, I need a beat.”

What to do today this album Cuz I Love You ? Without doubt a demonstration. The first piece, which gives the album its title, repeated to whoever wanted to hear that Lizzo is now a soul singer powerful, as much as a rapper. The proof of love by 11 (titles) takes as many directions as possible, of the trap with nods to Prince, on the side of pop under the influence of Funkadelic (the excellent Juicefor example ) through the performance of gospel music to the rhythmic pachyderm (Cuz I Love You). If Tempo, with Missy Elliott, is without doubt the centrepiece of the disc, the other duo, entitled Exactly How I Feel, with Gucci Mane proves to be perfectly insipid in spite of the energy expended at each instant by the singer. The construction is skillful, which alternates the singles “high potential” (we swear hear Katy Perry on the chorus of Like a Girlat the middle parts warm us on a taste of blues suave neglected r’n’b (Lingerie). Lizzo repeats the effects of signature such as this “orchestra hit” sprinkled in several titles, and book a display of all its potential. Generous, excessive, without a doubt, but always with the sense of the formula : “Tell them that this is the album of a flutist that has gone wrong. She became a rapper and made “Lizzo Songs”“. You’ll pick up a ladle.



Matthieu Conquet

Lizzo Cuz I Love You (Nice Life/Atlantic). On the 29th of may at the Alhambra (75010), the 1er June at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, July 13 and 14, the Seine Music, Boulogne-Billancourt (92) within the framework of the festival, Afropunk.