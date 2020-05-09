Lizzo : “Truth Hurts”, his hit to get out of a break

Your partner has just put an end to your relationship, and you are injured. You have spent 10 years or 10 months together, the feeling of a pinch in the heart that we feel in these moments there is always a lot of dog. You want to cry, you feel abandoned, and most of all, you question your entire personality in a snap of a second.

If he or she is a party· * * e, it is necessarily because YOU weren’t good enough, or because YOU have done something wrong. What follows is a downward spiral-based evenings too watered, and the pots of ice cream too sweet, which do not bring you anything if this is a hangover stinker or indigestion that it was close to torture. And you wake up the next day asking you why you inflict it.

Fortunately, Lizzo is there to pull you out of this bad situation, and help you to believe in the wonderful person that you are.

The american artist lives, in 2019, one of his best years professionally. His album, Cuz I Love You, has been applauded both by the critics and by the fans. We had already spotted the title Juicethat offered a cocktail of seething self-confidence, and rhythms to which it was impossible to resist, we recently fell·es on Truth Hurts (song released in September 2017, but given the flavour of the day thanks to its diffusion in the film Someone Great, Netflix) that deals with the painful subject of the breach.

Over lyrics, Lizzo is faithful to itself : it wants to show the world that every woman is valid, strong, and brilliant in its own way. She also wants to remind its listeners that they are beautiful, they have power, that they are worthy and that they did not need a man to affirm their personality, while encouraging them to dance as a way to atone for their penalty.