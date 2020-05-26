Lizzo very moved, the artist confides: “I am so sad today” – News Lizzo

It is difficult to miss the phenomenon Lizzo. The rapper, songwriter and american actress 31-year-old is noted with “Juice”, continues its ascent. In his third album “Cuz I Love You”, which she is proud, released in the spring of 2019, it advocates self-acceptance.

A strong message, positive, an album in which Lizzo does not hesitate to unveil, like on this video posted on his account Instagram, Friday, June 21, 2019, where it expresses, her eyes filled with tears, the ups and downs of his mental health. The whole video was relayed by the Twitter account of Pop Crave that summarizes the news of the pop artists.