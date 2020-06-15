Lizzo victim of grossophobie : your complaint bitterly against the “body ideal”

The american singer Lizzo has posted a video on social media to respond to all of those who have criticized or mocked the physical appearance of the young woman.

Lizzo performed to respond to all those who, in social networks, talk about the american singer, as soon as you see the photo of a woman of the round. The star of 32 years, seized of Tik Tok, and filmed a video in which it connects the exercises for the sport of cycling, squats, jumping rope and lands on his suit. In voice-over, she puts the dots on the “i” : “Hi, I am doing sport on a regular basis since the past five years. This may surprise some of you, I’m not training for a body that is in perfect agreement with you“it starts Lizzo.

“I’m doing a sport in order to have MY ideal body. And you know who is ? Not your onions. Because I’m beautiful. I am strong. I do my job and I take care of my taff, continues with the star. So the next time you go to judge someone, if that person is drinking a shake with kale, and eat at Mcdonald’s, or the sport, why not go on location to take care of your business and you care about your own body. Health is not just the way that it is, in appearance, this is also what happens to the inner self. And many of you have need of a p*** of cleaning the inside. Namaste. Good day“says Lizzo.

“I’m in the room all day”

Therefore, it does not have its origin in one of which shall be the interpreter of The Truth Hurts with comments grossophobes. This is not the first time that you are taking the word about your physique. In 2018, explained to Billboard magazine : “I am a black woman and round singing that makes the sport – whether you like it or not, I’m in the room all day, but the people do not think so because I have pearls and a high back. I think it is to give young girls the means to see that it is possible to train without having chocolate bars.“

In 2019, during an interview for V Magazine, he confessed his love to her body. “Regardless of the angle of the photo, my physique is all the time wonderful.”

