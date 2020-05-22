Lizzo VS Nicki Minaj : who is the most infamous ? – Actu Lizzo

Lizzo : it envisages to ensure a show totally naked

If the definition of singer sulfurous boils down to reveal the maximum of his or her body during a musical performance, there are strong chances that Lizzo wins this fight hands down. At the end of the year 2019, the singer known the world over for his hit “Juice” pointed to prepare a show that she would totally naked.

Totally naked, but under conditions. No question, for example, for the spectators to keep their smartphone to record the moment. There is no question of it any where, the american singer with the knowledge that she might expose themselves to financial penalties or criminal penalties if she would naked on stage in some countries or in some cities of the world.

Lizzo, a veteran of the nudity

Of all the singers hot and sultry, Lizzo is without doubt one of those who is more accustomed to the nudity. On social networks, the singer is presented as the future of R’n’b unveils regularly a few snapshots of very personal, with suggestive poses, and a limited amount of fabric.

For his 3rd album, “Cuz I Love You”, Lizzo had already made the decision to pose fully nude, the back covered by her long brunette hair. An artistic practice that, already, had made its small effect.

Nicki Minaj, a serious competitor to the title of singer’s most sultry

If Lizzo competes today for the title of singer of the most infamous, Nicki Minaj is, she is a regular in this category. Since its early beginnings in music, the interpreter of the hit “Yikes” was in effect forged a reputation as a singer hot. In 2004, a part of the planet discovered at what point a movie clip (“Anaconda”), could raise the temperature by a few degrees.

Since then, the singer from Trinidad and Tobago has become a specialist outfits provocative and sexy. In Paris for the fashion week in march 2017, Nicki Minaj marked the spirits with an outfit for the unexpected, leaving a part of her generous chest. Like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj also takes advantage of its popularity on the social networks to disclose to its many fans throughout her silhouette more or less dressed.

Who wins the match ?

For his experience and for his ability to continue to make it a talking point for many years, Nicki Minaj scores points in this battle of singer the more sulfurous. For his daring and for the shaking caused by his appearance, Lizzo rivals, however, quite easily with the older woman. Less than a KB in the months to come, everything seemed to indicate that we are heading towards a draw.