Lizzo will be the one of Outside Lands, according to a programming disclosed – people

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
26


Lizzo, the Strokes and Tame Impala seem to be headlining Outside Lands this year, according to a programming that has been briefly published on the Web site and the application of the festival on Thursday morning.

Beyond these three headliners, the lineup leaked includes renowned artists such as Tyler the creator, J. Balvin, Vampire Weekend and The 1975.

The information would have been disseminated for a few moments, but it was long enough for some music fans thought-to capture the programming to be disclosed on social networks.

Of course, who knows how this range of leaks might be accurate? The promoters, Another Planet Entertainment, certainly know. But they do not say anything at this stage, does not meet that by a “no comment’ when we contacted them Thursday.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here