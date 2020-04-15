Lizzo will be the one of Outside Lands, according to a programming disclosed – people

Lizzo, the Strokes and Tame Impala seem to be headlining Outside Lands this year, according to a programming that has been briefly published on the Web site and the application of the festival on Thursday morning.

Beyond these three headliners, the lineup leaked includes renowned artists such as Tyler the creator, J. Balvin, Vampire Weekend and The 1975.

The information would have been disseminated for a few moments, but it was long enough for some music fans thought-to capture the programming to be disclosed on social networks.

outsidelands has discontinued the range, and then shot him down immediately lmaooo pic.twitter.com/M2K3wdgJmb – ✨ ~ cOrOna tHee ViRus ~ ✨ (@bjatlaw) April 9, 2020

Of course, who knows how this range of leaks might be accurate? The promoters, Another Planet Entertainment, certainly know. But they do not say anything at this stage, does not meet that by a “no comment’ when we contacted them Thursday.

Outside Lands is always held from 7 to 9 August at the Golden Gate Park of San Francisco. However, many other major festivals – such as Coachella and BottleRock Napa Valley have already been deferred to later dates due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. At this stage, it is difficult to say if a similar fate could occur outside of the land. It will be widely late, of course, on what happens with the restrictions set by the government and others concerning the situation COVID-19.

A lot of people were expecting the programming for some time, given that the bill of last year was released at the end of march.

On the surface, this range has been leaked seems legitimate enough – containing a few of the big names that we had planned in February would make the bill.

Here, according to us, will be the a @sfoutsidelands 2020. (Warning spoiler: @lizzo is our first choice.) I look forward to see the current programming of @apeconcerts! @mercnews @EastBayTimes https://t.co/jnOdPscaRu – Jim Harrington (@jimthecritic) February 12, 2020

The one that seems very out of place, however, is Tame Impala. It is difficult to see how this group of psychedelic pop music australian to play Outside Lands in August he already has a date scheduled in San Francisco a little over a month later – September 21, at the Chase Center. But this date is exhausted, then it may be that the demand would be there for a one-two punch of Tame Impala.

