Lizzo will happen to the BRIT Awards this month

Lizzo should occur at the BRIT Awards this month, after that the bosses were surprised by her performance at Glastonbury last year.

The hitmaker “ Truth Hurts ” to get on stage during the awards ceremony of the british music on the 18th of February, after his show stopping performance at the festival in Glastonbury last year has caught the attention of the bosses of the BRITs.

An insider told the item Weird of the newspaper the Sun: “After having stolen the series at Glastonbury last year, the bosses of the British were determined to take Lizzo. outfits, laughter and performance is challenging.

“This will put the entire world on foot and will be a real topic of discussion.”

Lizzo could also be a winner in the evening because it is nominated for the gong for International Female Solo Artist, where she will face Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.

The rapper british Dave has also been confirmed as a performer at the event, and it might also be in a successful evening, because it is nominated for four awards, which makes the artist most nominated at the event, alongside Lewis Capaldi who has equalled his score. .

Dave is in the running for album of the year for ‘Psychodrama’ – which won the award for Mercury-in-September – Song of the year for ‘Rent’ with Burna Boy, best new artist and solo artist male.

Lewis Capaldi is nominated in the same category and should also occur at night, like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel and Stormzy.

The ceremony will again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who has said recently that he “will probably [his] foot in “no matter how much he tries to” behave “.

Jack, who will be the host for the third consecutive year, said: “no matter how much I try to tell myself to behave, I always end by putting the foot in at the last minute. So I’m sure that there will be a moment of madness. ”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the star of ‘Bad Education’ is expected to be bigger and better than usual.

He said: “The BRIT are amazing – the choreography, the great names, famous guests, speeches, epic … all the world is here ….

“The show will be very different this year … The rumors I’ve heard are very exciting – this looks like a great show.

“And there are signs on the head that this is also a great birthday, I think people appreciate that.”

