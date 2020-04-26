Lizzo will perform on the stage of the BRIT Awards

Lizzo performs at the BRIT Awards ceremony, which will take place in a few days.

The interpreter of ‘Truth Hurts’ will show during the ceremony – scheduled for next February 18 – after having convinced the organisers of the ceremony uk following its successful performance during the edition of the 2019 festival Glastonbury.

A source revealed to the newspaper The Sun : “After having assured the show at Glastonbury last year, the leaders of the Brit Awards wanted at any price to come off Lizzo. They know that it will bring energy and excitement to the program, as her outfits chic, his laugh, and his performance as a strong woman.

“Everyone will dance and everyone will talk about it “.

Lizzo could also win a prize that evening as the latter is nominated in the category Solo Artist Female, in the face of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.

The rapper british Dave has also confirmed his presence on the stage and he too could win awards, with the latter being nominated in four categories, which makes him the artist most nominated of the ceremony, just as Lewis Capaldi, nominated four times.

The ceremony will once again be presented by comedian Jack Whitehall, who has said recently that he would probably “say things that are embarrassing” even if he is going to try to be better ” behave “.

Jack, who will be presenting the ceremony for the third consecutive time, said : “Even if I say to myself inwardly me to behave, it may be that I made a blunder at the last minute. So I’m sure that there will be a moment of madness “.

This year, the ceremony celebrates 40 years, and the star of the series ‘Bad Education’ is expecting something grandiose.

He said : “The BRIT Awards is amazing – the choreography, the big names, the guests, the speeches of epic…everyone is here…

“The show will be different this year…The rumors that I have heard, me excite a lot – it promises to be a great show.

“And I heard that we will be celebrating the anniversary as it should, and I think people appreciate that “.