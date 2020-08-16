Lizzo Wins Dismissal of ‘Truth Hurts’ Claim

A court on Friday disregarded a lot of a claim brought by 3 songwriters that suggest they must be attributed for Lizzo’s hit “Truth Hurts.”

Justin as well as Jeremiah Raisen, along with Justin “Yves” Rothman, have actually declared that the tune is duplicated from “Healthy,” a track they created with Lizzo a couple of months prior to “Truth Hurts” was made up.

In her judgment on Friday, Judge Dolly M. Gee held that under 9th Circuit criterion, the triad can not declare joint authorship of “Truth Hurts,” since they have stated it is a different job originated from “Healthy.”

“Even if Counterclaimants are co-authors of ‘Healthy,’ they have not alleged any ownership interest in ‘Truth Hurts,’ which they claim is a derivative work of ‘Healthy,’” the court created.

That is not completion of the disagreement, nevertheless. According to the judgment, the 3 songwriters have actually shown that they currently mean to declare that “Truth Hurts” was completion outcome of a constant innovative procedure that started with “Healthy.”

Gee permitted the songwriters to modify their legal action to seek that concept.

The triad are additionally looking for a statement that they are co-owners of “Healthy,” yet that insurance claim was not component of Lizzo’s activity to reject.

“The court’s decision to dismiss just one of our five counterclaims is only a temporary setback, as Judge Gee has granted us leave to amend our pleading,” stated the songwriters’ lawyer, Lawrence Y.Iser “We will be submitting amended counterclaims, which will address the court’s concerns with our original pleading. We know the truth may hurt, but Lizzo will not be able to continue denying our clients’ substantial contributions to the Grammy winning song for much longer.”

The situation started last October, when Lizzo litigated looking for a statement that the triad did not be worthy of credit report on “Truth Hurts.” Her lawyers declared as the Raisens had actually been intimidating to go public with their claims if they did not obtain settlement.

“The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song,” she created on Instagram.

The 3 submitted a counterclaim in February, affirming that a musicologist had actually located considerable resemblances in between both tracks. Both tracks consist of the renowned line, “I just did a DNA test / turns out I’m a 100% that bitch.” The counterclaim declared different other resemblances also.



This tale has actually been upgraded as well as dealt with to state that just a section of the fit was disregarded.