Lizzo your offers meditation courses

The world is in confinement gradually in the face of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. While the French are called to stay at home from Monday noon, the state of California has just announced similar procedures. In the Face of the cancellations of concerts in the chain and the anguish that can cause the ides of stay at home, Lizzo has decided to offer a nice gift to his fans for the support and appease them.

In front of a minimalist décor, incense, and a few large crystals, it begins by playing the flute before handing it to the camera “the first thing I thought of is that there is a disease, and a fear of the disease. But fear can spread hatred, and a lot of negative energy, even more quickly than the disease (…) however, we have the power to eliminate fear “. In this logic, she decided to offer meditation sessions “to transmute the fear into love “. An initiative spearheaded by the singer of 31 years who has the habit of spreading his good mood and a discourse of self-acceptance for nearly a year.