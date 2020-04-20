Local cinema : FilmLab 360 performs “Lockdown In Mauritius”

“Lockdown In Mauritius” is the title of this video in 5 min 24 seconds. It was published on the page of its designers FilmLab 360. The screenplay was written by Akeelesh Hurnauth and directed by Khem Ramphul. Akeelesh Hurnauth, Ashis Ramphul, Khem Ramphul, Olivier Win, Rouqayyah Kurrrimbaccus, Sneha Gookool and Reshmee Jeetun are the protagonists.

In this short film, Akeelesh Hurnauth seeks his mobile phone. It then goes on in different parts of the house to ask his friends to help him. “We took a day to record each stage. Each protagonist was in him/her and has sent its portion to the editor. If the latter was that there was not a harmony in the amount of the scenes, we had to redo our part, by taking into consideration the appropriate angle, ” explains Akeelesh Hurnauth, 23 years old.

This civil engineering student said that the purpose of “Lockdown In Mauritius” is to show that it is possible to make a film without the physical presence of the actors and technicians. The idea is also to encourage Mauritian people to stay in their homes and to show that creativity is not confined. It indicates that the confinement pushes the filmmakers to rethink the way to make a film.

The concept of “Lockdown In Mauritius” is inspired by the video made by many celebrities in Bollywood and other film industries of India. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt among others attended. Each actor was looking for the glasses of Amitabh Bachchan. This video “made-at-home” has also highlighted the different languages spoken in India is to make aware people about the importance of stay at home in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The idea appealed to the youth team of FilmLab 360, which have been adapted to the context of mauritius. FilmLab 360 is a company that launched the annéedernière. Other projects are to come.

The video can be viewed sru page Facebook Film360 on this link : https://www.facebook.com/filmlab360official/