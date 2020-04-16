Lock coronavirus, Russia, Donald Trump: your briefing Tuesday

(You want to get this briefing by e-mail? Here is the inscription.) Hello. We cover an extension of lock in France, an admission of coronavirus dark of Russia and a hub for #MeToo in China.

Extension lock for France and probably Great Britain

On Monday, the president and Emmanuel Macron, has extended the lock of France until 11 may, the health authorities have reported more than 98 000 confirmed infections and nearly 15 000 deaths due to the coronavirus. And no sign of a slowdown of the epidemic in Britain, the government should leave in place the restrictions related to the coronavirus until next month.

Trump said that “what we made was good”

In a presentation to combative on Monday, the president, Trump has defended itself against criticism that it had acted too slowly in its initial response to limit the spread of the coronavirus.M. Trump has shown a video-style campaign of journalists and governors democrats applauding his decisions, and taking the journalists who have called into question the early stages of the administration in the epidemic, before adding that “everything we have done was good”. The briefing also referred to a flaw apparent. between himself and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the greatest expert in infectious diseases from the government. On Monday, Mr Trump said that he did not intend to remove the Dr Fauci for his team, while Dr. Fauci said that his own comments had been taken out of context.Election 2020: SenatorOn Monday, Bernie Sanders of Vermont has approved the former vice-president Joseph Biden Jr. as a democratic candidate for the presidency, an important step towards the unification of the party against Mr. Trump.Also: A small study of chloroquine, a drug closely related to the one that Mr. Trump has promoted, has been interrupted after patients with coronavirus, taking a higher dose increased the risk of cardiac complications or death.

The dark admission of Russia

On Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned the authorities that the number of critically ill patients is increasing and the medical staff was facing a shortage of protection equipment. It was a shift in rhetoric for the country, which until this month had appeared to be invincible, and even the shipment of medical supplies abroad. Russia now comprises more than 18 000 cases, mostly in Moscow, where the health system is more and more solicited. The city of 13 million people is in lock-out and the residents must request online permission to leave their home.Go further: An investigation by the Times has revealed that Mr Putin had planted false information about the health problems, including the spread of the virus to discredit the West for more than a decade.Another angle: China saw its biggest increase of new cases in over a month Monday, fueled by citizens who were returned to Russia. This year, T, the style magazine of the Times, celebrates the creative, joined by prospects or identity, have shaped the cultural landscape of the movie mode. They include a group of actresses black veterans who have fought the odds to make long careers in hollywood. Above, clockwise from left: Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Halle Berry and Kimberly Elise.

Here’s what else is going on

Mekong river: New research shows that the engineers of Beijing appear to have directly limited the flow of the waterway, crucial, threatening the farmers and fishermen of the drought record in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.#MeToo in China: The central government in Beijing to investigate the case of a woman 18 years old who has accused a prominent lawyer, Bao Yuming, of having sexually abused for years. The case is a test pin for the movement #MeToo from China.Disney: The executive officer of the company, Bob Iger, had retired. Now, he reaffirms his control in the middle of the pandemic to re-invent a new Disney with fewer employees.Snapshot: Above, Anna Carlsson running with her dog near the arctic circle in Sweden. The riders are innovative means to save the miles, whether it’s sprinting on a frozen lake or do laps in their back yard.52 places revisited: Months after his return from a travel around the world, our traveler wanted to see how his new friends, from Siberia to Samarkand, were under the pandemic.What we look at: This video Twitter of surgeons hosting a recital for cello and piano in a New York hospital last week. Shira Ovide, who writes our newsletter On Tech, says: “I felt better, for 40 seconds.”

Voices of the pandemic

Of screaming children, of worried employees and buyers in the grocery store worried about: In the episode of Monday’s “Daily”, our journalists have interviewed people in the United States on their new realities. Here is an excerpt of a conversation between Campbell Robertson, our correspondent in Pittsburgh, and his neighbor, Tanying Dong, who works in public law and has been at home with her three sons while her husband works in a hospital.How’s it going today?It was a morning to be relatively quiet. I asked Yan to do his homework. I had the other two just watch tv. I tried doing the work by mid-morning, what I’ve done. I finished a project. My eldest had a tantrum of major where he cried just because he couldn’t find his sweatshirt.Oh no.It’s like his favorite sweatshirt. It turned out that it was on one of the strollers outside. Why would you want to leave it in the stroller?How are the children of 3 and 5 years old today?I usually leave float and what they want to do. Sometimes, they will have enough of the television, and they want to just go upstairs and do something that is not related to the tv, and it is good and bad. It’s like, oh, that’s good. You use your imagination. But on the other hand, it’s like, please, just go watch tv and do not destroy the house.The little one likes just do laps in the house, which is great because this kind of fatigue the fatigue a little. I think, generally, we settle into a routine. I mean, the first two weeks have been difficult.Why?Just having trouble accepting that, Oh, my God, my three children will be at home all the time and I’ll be all alone with them all the time. And, my God, how am I going to handle this? Because I’ve never had to do that. Now, they have a habit of being at home, they are accustomed to it, anything.Well, there is really no choice for the moment.Yes. We are all doomed to be with each other, essentially. That’s it for this briefing. On to the next. – IsabellaThank youTo Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the remainder of the break of the news. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.P.S.– We listen to “The Daily”. Our last episode deals with the life in the United States during the outbreak of coronavirus. – Here is the mini-crossword puzzle today, and a hint: make laugh (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here. – The Times has translated their review of the way in which the common terms of a pandemic are used to mean different things in different countries in Spanish, Italian, French, simplified chinese, and traditional chinese.