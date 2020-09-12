Lock’s Quest– PS3 Game Download For Free





Seeking revenge upon the King, Agonius thought the mantle of Lord Agony and also produced a clockwork military with the intent of damaging the kingdom. A battle followed, with hefty casualties on both sides. Eventually, 2 kingdom archineers, Kenan and also Jacob, penetrated Agony’s citadel. The precise nature of the occasions that occurred therein are not exposed up until completion of the video game– all that is understood, initially, is that Agony was beat, and also Jacob was missing out on, assumed dead. Kenan, currently a hero, occupied the placement of Chief Archineer.

