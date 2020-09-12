Lock’s Quest– PS4 Game Download For Free





Lock’s Quest was well obtained by the majority of doubters. IGN commended most elements of the video game, composing, “Lock’s Quest is by far one of the most original, inspired, and entertaining experiences we’ve had on DS this year.”, obtaining an Editors’ Choice Award as well as DS Game of the Month for September.[1][17][18] 1UP. com slammed the un-skippable cut scenes, however stated it “succeeds as both a love letter to, and an evolution of, the tower-defense genre.”[12] Nintendo World Report stated Lock’s Quest was “just a few design tweaks away from being a fantastic game.”, asserting that it is “definitely disappointing in light of all its great assets and originality.”[16] Game Area called it “unique” as well as “perfectly suited for the DS”.[15] Game Daily commended the tale, gameplay, graphics as well as songs, as well as called it “an excellent game.”[19] Game Area commended the “lengthy single-player campaign, exciting multiplayer, and addictive gameplay.”[14] Eurogamer slammed the fight stage of fight as well as the opponent expert system, while applauding the “excellent graphics and repetitive but gripping gameplay.”[13] It was a candidate for 2 Nintendo DS-specific honors from IGN for their 2008 computer game honors, consisting of Best Strategy Game[20] as well as Best New IP.[21] Game Area chose it for Best Game No One Played.[22]

Download Now