“Loco” Abreu reveals as his own life was in danger before being introduced in America

In the year 2003 Sebastian “El Loco” Abreu came to the Eagles of America in one of the negotiations most controversial of that time, however, the same front stated that just before being opresentado his life he ran imminent danger.

In an interview for Fox Sports, Abreu recounted what happened when he boarded the flight that would bring to Mexico:

“I had to introduce myself in the off-season with the America and the flight that gets me the club is Montevideo-Buenos Aires-Buenos Aires-Miami-Mexico City. I was with the champagne, the canapés, begin to bring the wine, the water, and I begin to feel a burning smell. Then the hostess starts to speak in English to explain what it is, I was trying to catch something and next to me comes a 14 year old girl that starts to cry, hugged his mom, and when it passes the stewardess to hand him to ask an explanation, he tells me that he set on fire in the engine and attempt a maneuver to make a forced landing in Asuncion”, said the uruguayan.

“I always chose window because it gives me some security going seeing, you unconsciously relaxes me, and this time I played in the middle, I step out and I see fire, and ambulance, lights of all colors. We landed and we throw water on all sides, we set out down the slide. Spent the nerves, they put us all in a hotel in Asunción, and we left the next day at 11 in the morning. We return to the airport, we were the same people in the same seats, and I explained to the hostess that they changed the plane, I the day before the nerves went with a gum, which was stuck down, suddenly I shake and I find that my chewing gum!”, he confessed the former striker of America

For the fortune of all, there was no increased complication and this was only as a bad memory.